Ukraine says to meet Russia for talks at Belarus border

(@FahadShabbir)

Kyiv, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2022 ) :Ukraine on Sunday said it would hold talks with Russia at its border with Belarus -- near the Chernobyl exclusion zone -- after a phone call between President Volodymyr Zelensky and Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko.

"The politicians agreed that the Ukrainian delegation would meet the Russian one without preconditions at the Ukraine-Belarus border, near the Pripyat River," Zelensky's office said in a statement.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that a Russian delegation was currently in the Belarusian city of Gomel.