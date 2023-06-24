Open Menu

Ukraine Seeks Respite And 'new Soulmates' At Special Olympics

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 24, 2023 | 08:50 AM

Ukraine seeks respite and 'new soulmates' at Special Olympics

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2023 ) :Ukrainian basketball coach Vitalii Pinchuk knows that no matter what happens in Saturday's gold medal match at the Special Olympics, his women have already achieved an even loftier goal.

With an animated Pinchuk roaming the sidelines, the Ukrainian women's unified basketball team narrowly defeated Bangladesh 15-11 on Friday, setting up a clash with Serbia on Saturday.

"The biggest achievement for us is that we can use this opportunity for young people, especially young people with disabilities" Pinchuk told AFP.

"For them it is a very nice opportunity for stress relief and to overcome trauma, but to also make new friends and to find new soulmates from other countries." Like most of the 35-strong Ukrainian Special Olympics delegation, Russia's invasion in February 2022 has displaced the athletes across the country and Europe.

Many report stories of air raid sirens interrupting training, while power outages have prevented any opportunity for consistent, meaningful training sessions.

Team sports have been particularly hard hit as the players have had few opportunities to play together and develop the combinations necessary to compete at the game's highest level.

- Forced to leave- Pinchuk tells AFP "we've had difficulties because players have been forced to leave their homes, displaced into other regions inside Ukraine and also out of the country." Around half of the 35 squad members now train outside Ukraine, including in Germany and Scotland.

The coach revealed the side "only came together two months ago... and after these two months together, we came here (to Berlin)." Like several other 'unified' sports at the Berlin Special Olympics, basketball features players with and without intellectual disabilities.

Several rules mandate that everyone on court plays a role, regardless of intellectual capacity.

As the clock wound down in Friday's semi final, the coach was unable to stand still.

As Bangladesh launched one final attack with Ukraine up by two with only seconds remaining, the manager left the half-way line, circling behind the basket to shout directions from under the backboard.

His side collected possession from a Bangladesh error and then went coast to coast, sealing the match with a layup.

The manager chanted "Ukraine!" before storming the court to hug his players as the fulltime siren sounded.

- 'No safe place' - Besides unifying the country behind sporting success, the Special Olympics have allowed the side to enjoy peace and security once more.

Delegation lead Serhij Komissarenko told AFP subsidiary SID the athletes had found welcome respite from the war in Berlin.

"The whole of Ukraine is being bombed. There is no safe place for us there," Komissarenko explained, saying "the war at home is terrible" The team had received a "very friendly" welcome in the German capital.

Komissarenko served as Deuputy Prime Minister of Ukraine from 1990 to 1992 and ran for president in 2004, before going into sports administration.

The 79-year-old is well aware of the importance of sport during "difficult" years, saying "we are very happy to represent Ukraine here" while promising that the side will "win more medals." "Our athletes are doing well, they love to win but the most important thing is to be here." Taking part in an Olympic games during wartime highlights the importance of supporting people with intellectual disabilities, which advocates say are not prioritised at present.

Speaking with CNN in March, President of the Ukrainian Coalition for Persons with Intellectual Disabilities said she was "told by officials that care and support for people with intellectual disabilities and their families is 'a luxury' during wartime".

"So, we will all have to wait until after the war to have this luxury." The Ukrainian women's efforts mean that they will leave Berlin with at least a silver medal.

Pinchuk lauded his side's "incredible" effort, not to be playing for the gold but to have even made it in the first place.

"We are very proud to be here. Despite all the difficulties, we came and we performed.""We are very happy."

Related Topics

Attack Prime Minister Sports Bangladesh Ukraine Russia Europe German Germany Young Nice Berlin Lead Serbia February March Women Gold Silver Olympics All From Coach Court Love

Recent Stories

Emirati Genome Programme launches new visual ident ..

Emirati Genome Programme launches new visual identity

8 hours ago
 FIFA postpones Beach Soccer World Cup in UAE to Fe ..

FIFA postpones Beach Soccer World Cup in UAE to February 2024

9 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed receives British Minister of St ..

Abdullah bin Zayed receives British Minister of State

9 hours ago
 Tennis: Halle ATP results - collated

Tennis: Halle ATP results - collated

9 hours ago
 Malians vote overwhelmingly for new constitution

Malians vote overwhelmingly for new constitution

9 hours ago
 China calls for end to double standards on counter ..

China calls for end to double standards on counter-terrorism

9 hours ago
NASA Scraps Revolutionary All-Electric 14-Engine X ..

NASA Scraps Revolutionary All-Electric 14-Engine X-57 Manned Aircraft - Official ..

9 hours ago
 Cameroon, Croatia, Vietnam put on money-laundering ..

Cameroon, Croatia, Vietnam put on money-laundering 'grey list': FATF

9 hours ago
 Protecting lives and livelihoods central to global ..

Protecting lives and livelihoods central to global climate response, says COP28 ..

9 hours ago
 Shandur Polo festival starts from July 7

Shandur Polo festival starts from July 7

9 hours ago
 England strike back in women's Ashes thanks to Bea ..

England strike back in women's Ashes thanks to Beaumont's century

9 hours ago
 Spain, Morocco, under fire over migrant sea rescue ..

Spain, Morocco, under fire over migrant sea rescues

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous