ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2023 ) :Ukraine has asked South Korea for continued assistance as Russia's war against the country enters its second year on Friday.

Ukraine Ambassador to South Korea Dmytro Ponomarenko while addressing an event in the capital Seoul on Thursday said Kyiv expected more support from South Korea to bring permanent peace in his country, Yonhap news Agency reported.

The Foreign Ministry organized the event to commemorate the first anniversary of the war on Feb. 24, which was attended by Foreign Minister Park Jin and other senior ministry officials.

Ponomarenko has vowed to fight until Ukraine's sovereignty is restored. In response to the envoy's request, Park did not openly support Kyiv against Moscow, but expressed hope that the war would end soon.

"I extend my heartfelt condolences to the Ukrainian community in Korea inflicted by the war in their home country," Park was quoted as saying by the agency.

He also extended his "deepest respects for the courage and sacrifice of the Ukrainian people overcoming the hardships of the war" and voiced hope that the war will come to an end "as soon as possible," according to the agency.