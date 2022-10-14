Ukraine seeks to expand product range for exports via seaports

KIEV, Oct. 14 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2022 ) :Ukraine has considered expanding the range of goods for exports via its seaports and stands ready to discuss the issue with Türkiye, the government-run Ukrinform news agency reported Thursday.

"We are raising a question about the possibility of expanding the range of export of goods from Ukraine in the future," Ukraine's Ambassador to Türkiye Vasyl Bodnar was cited by the media outlet as saying.

Currently, the "green corridor" from the Ukrainian ports is working smoothly under the Black Sea Grain Initiative, Bodnar said.

Soon Ukraine and Türkiye are due to hold talks over the extension of the deal, Bodnar said.