UrduPoint.com

Ukraine Seeks To Postpone Eurobond Repayments By 24 Months

Sumaira FH Published July 20, 2022 | 04:10 PM

Ukraine seeks to postpone Eurobond repayments by 24 months

KIEV, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2022 ) :The Ukrainian government will negotiate with its foreign creditors to postpone Ukraine's Euro-bond repayments by 24 months, the Interfax-Ukraine news agency reported on Wednesday, citing a cabinet decree.

Ukraine is seeking to reach an agreement with its lenders on the issue by Aug. 15, according to the document.

If creditors refuse to voluntarily postpone the payments, Ukraine will continue to service its debts in accordance with the existing conditions, said the decree.

By July 2024, Ukraine has to repay some 3 billion U.S. Dollars of Euro-bonds in three payments, local media reported.

According to Ukraine's Finance Ministry, the country's state and state-guaranteed debt increased by 3.82 billion dollars in May to 101.44 billion dollars.

Related Topics

Ukraine May July Media Government Cabinet Agreement Billion

Recent Stories

Shafique's epic 160 runs lead Pakistan to historic ..

Shafique's epic 160 runs lead Pakistan to historic win in first Test against Sri ..

1 hour ago
 PTI files contempt petition in SC against Rana San ..

PTI files contempt petition in SC against Rana Sanaullah

2 hours ago
 Pakistan asks UN to keep focus on children's pligh ..

Pakistan asks UN to keep focus on children's plight in IIOJK

2 hours ago
 Wickremesinghe elected Sri Lanka's president

Wickremesinghe elected Sri Lanka's president

2 hours ago
 vivo Y55 — Excellent Performance with Amazing Ca ..

Vivo Y55 — Excellent Performance with Amazing Camera and Breath-taking Design

3 hours ago
 PTI leaders being offered upto Rs500m bribe by PML ..

PTI leaders being offered upto Rs500m bribe by PML-N ahead of Punjab CM’s elec ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.