UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ukraine Sees Decreasing Trend In COVID-19 Cases

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Tue 25th May 2021 | 05:20 PM

Ukraine sees decreasing trend in COVID-19 cases

KIEV, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2021 ) :A downward trend in the incidence of COVID-19 cases is being observed in Ukraine and all epidemic indicators are improving for a ninth week in a row, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said Monday.

When briefing Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on the situation at a conference call, Shmyhal noted that the number of patients with COVID-19 is systematically decreasing and all 24 regions of Ukraine are now considered "yellow" zones when it comes to assessing the danger posed by COVID-19, according to the president's office.

Since the start of the mass vaccination campaign against COVID-19 on Feb. 24, 1.054 million vaccine doses have been administered in Ukraine, and more than 978,000 people have received their first dose and almost 76,000 have received their second dose, Shmyhal said.

As of Tuesday, 2,186,463 COVID-19 cases and 49,685 related deaths have been registered in Ukraine, while 1,975,064 patients have recovered, according to the country's health authorities.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Ukraine All Million

Recent Stories

Corps Commanders take serous notice of recent cros ..

2 minutes ago

Naseem Shah regrets over grief of being dropped ou ..

12 minutes ago

Public Prosecution explains punishment for public ..

26 minutes ago

Impersonator held for involvement in fraudulent ac ..

3 minutes ago

Hero shepherd rescues six lives in China's deadly ..

3 minutes ago

France hit by mystery campaign to discredit Pfizer ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.