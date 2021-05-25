Ukraine sees decreasing trend in COVID-19 cases

(@FahadShabbir)

KIEV, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2021 ) :A downward trend in the incidence of COVID-19 cases is being observed in Ukraine and all epidemic indicators are improving for a ninth week in a row, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said Monday.

When briefing Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on the situation at a conference call, Shmyhal noted that the number of patients with COVID-19 is systematically decreasing and all 24 regions of Ukraine are now considered "yellow" zones when it comes to assessing the danger posed by COVID-19, according to the president's office.

Since the start of the mass vaccination campaign against COVID-19 on Feb. 24, 1.054 million vaccine doses have been administered in Ukraine, and more than 978,000 people have received their first dose and almost 76,000 have received their second dose, Shmyhal said.

As of Tuesday, 2,186,463 COVID-19 cases and 49,685 related deaths have been registered in Ukraine, while 1,975,064 patients have recovered, according to the country's health authorities.