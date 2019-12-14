UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ukraine Sees 'fair' US Support On First Visit

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sat 14th December 2019 | 01:20 AM

Ukraine sees 'fair' US support on first visit

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2019 ) :Ukraine's deputy prime minister on Friday voiced confidence in "fair" US support on a visit to Washington, which is engulfed by charges that President Donald Trump abused his power with Kiev.

Deputy Prime Minister Dmytro Kuleba was the first senior Ukrainian official to visit Washington since President Volodymyr Zelensky took office in May, although Zelensky met Trump in New York in September on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.

Kuleba, who met senior US officials but not top leaders, said he saw "no fundamental differences" with the United States on supporting Ukraine against Russian-backed separatists in a conflict that has claimed thousands of lives since 2014.

"All we are asking from our colleagues in the US administration is fair treatment. We don't want to be shamed and blamed; we just want a fair, balanced look on what Ukraine has accomplished," he said.

"My overall sense is that there is an understanding in DC that Ukraine has to be treated fairly," he said at the German Marshall Fund of the United States.

He pointed to the House of Representatives vote this week to impose sanctions on contractors working on Russia's Nord Stream 2 pipeline to Germany, which will allow Moscow to bypass Ukraine.

He called on the Senate and Trump to give final approval to the sanctions.

"When it comes to Nord Stream 2, it's not about Ukraine, it's a much bigger issue. It's about strategic balance in Europe; it is about the energy security of Europe," he said.

A House committee on Friday approved two charges of impeachment against Trump after he allegedly held up nearly $400 million in military aid and delayed a summit with Zelensky as he pressed the Ukrainian leader to announce an investigation into his domestic rival Joe Biden.

Asked by reporters if US officials brought up impeachment or Biden, Kuleba said: "No one mentioned it to me and, as you can imagine, nor did I mention it."

Related Topics

Assembly Senate Prime Minister United Nations Ukraine Moscow Russia Europe Washington Vote German Visit Trump Germany Nord Kiev New York United States May September All From Top Million

Recent Stories

All products in UAE markets are in compliance with ..

56 minutes ago

German Police Arrest 2 Former Maple Bank Managers ..

1 hour ago

Zulfiqar Bukhari terms rumpus, destruction caused ..

1 hour ago

'Mainstreaming of female entrepreneurs imperative ..

1 hour ago

Pakistan, WB sign $406.6 m loan agreement for KPE ..

1 hour ago

Step afoot to develop sports activities in Balochi ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.