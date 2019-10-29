UrduPoint.com
Ukraine, Separatists Begin Troop Pullback

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 29th October 2019 | 07:00 PM

Ukraine, separatists begin troop pullback

Kiev, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2019 ) :The Ukrainian army and Moscow-backed separatists said Tuesday they had begun to withdraw their troops from a key area in the war-torn east ahead of a high-stakes summit with Russia.

The long-awaited pullback is a precondition for the first face-to-face talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky, to be mediated by the leaders of France and Germany.

"The process of troop withdrawal began by both sides... in the area of Zolote-4" in the Lugansk region, Ukraine's army said on Facebook.

Vladislav Deinego, a representative of the separatist self-proclaimed Lugansk republic, also said the withdrawal in the area had begun.

Monitors from the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe confirmed the move.

"Today the sides have just resumed the withdrawal of troops and arms in Zolote," Martin Sajdik, an OSCE special representative, told journalists.

The rival forces also need to withdraw troops from the village ofPetrivske in the Donetsk region for the high-profile summit to go ahead.

