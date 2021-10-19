UrduPoint.com

Ukraine Sets New Covid Deaths Record

Tue 19th October 2021

Ukraine sets new Covid deaths record

Kiev, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2021 ) :Ukraine on Tuesday reported record coronavirus deaths as the country sees a surge in infections and struggles to roll out jabs to its vaccine-sceptic population.

A government tally in the ex-Soviet country whose public health service is under-resourced reported 538 deaths over the past 24 hours, the highest figure since the beginning of the pandemic.

Officials registered 15,579 new infections in 24 hours and 2,852 hospitalisations.

Authorities in the country of around 40 million people initially struggled to source vaccines, but are now fighting to convince Ukrainians to get jabbed.

The vaccination campaign has also been hampered by a proliferation of forged vaccination certificates and fake PCR tests.

Four vaccines including AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna are available in Ukraine, but only 16 percent of Ukrainians have been fully vaccinated, according to government statistics.

In mid-September, the government re-introduced anti-virus measures that restrict mass events and limit occupancy rates at cinemas, theatres and other venues.

Ukraine has recorded more than 2.6 million coronavirus cases and over 61,000 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

