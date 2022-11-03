UrduPoint.com

Ukraine Shipments Resume But Russia Casts Doubt On Grain Deal

Muhammad Irfan Published November 03, 2022 | 04:10 PM

Ukraine shipments resume but Russia casts doubt on grain deal

Kyiv, Ukraine, Nov 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2022 ) :Grain ships left Ukraine's ports on Thursday, a day after Russia rejoined an international agreement to guarantee their safe passage through the Black Sea.

But Russia said it had yet to decide whether to extend the grain deal beyond November 19 -- the renewal date set in the agreement.

"Before making a decision on an extension, we will need to give an overall assessment of the effectiveness of the deal," President Vladimir Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

Russia on Saturday temporarily pulled out of the deal, accusing Ukraine of using the safe shipping corridor to launch a drone attack on its Black Sea fleet.

Ukraine has denied this, accusing Russia of using a "false pretext" to quit the deal.

Moscow's move drew global condemnation.

The United Nations emphasised the importance of the deal for global food security, particularly for countries in the developing world dependent on Ukrainian food imports.

The UN's coordination centre for the grain deal said seven vessels carrying a total of 290,102 metric tonnes of grain and food products were transiting through the shipping corridor on Thursday.

Ukraine is one of the world's biggest grain producers and the Russian invasion had blocked 20 million tonnes of grain in its ports until the UN and Turkey brokered the agreement.

Related Topics

Drone Attack World United Nations Ukraine Condemnation Russia Turkey Vladimir Putin November Agreement Million

Recent Stories

Man arrested for allegedly raping mother-in-law, s ..

Man arrested for allegedly raping mother-in-law, setting her on fire

13 minutes ago
 Project launched to connect Islamabad's different ..

Project launched to connect Islamabad's different sectors with Metro Bus

27 minutes ago
 Rana Sanaullah's claim to put Imran Khan into Mirc ..

Rana Sanaullah's claim to put Imran Khan into Mirchi ward of Mach jail goes vira ..

34 minutes ago
 Long March: Asad Umar says historic gathering will ..

Long March: Asad Umar says historic gathering will take place in Islamabad

57 minutes ago
 T20 World Cup 2022: Pakistan set target of 186 run ..

T20 World Cup 2022: Pakistan set target of 186 runs for South Africa

1 hour ago
 Pakistan, China vow to further strengthen their Al ..

Pakistan, China vow to further strengthen their All-weather Strategic Cooperativ ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.