Ukraine Soldier Dies In Shelling Attack: Armed Forces
Faizan Hashmi Published February 23, 2022 | 08:40 PM
Kyiv, Ukraine, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2022 ) :A Ukrainian soldier died Wednesday in a shelling attack near the front with the Moscow-backed separatist east, the armed forces said, as fears mount of a Russian invasion.
Ukraine's army did not specify the location of the attack, saying only that one soldier "suffered fatal injuries" and another was wounded in the shelling.