Ukraine Soldier Killed, Six Wounded In War-torn East: Army

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 23, 2022 | 01:40 AM

Ukraine soldier killed, six wounded in war-torn east: army

Kyiv, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2022 ) :A Ukrainian soldier died Tuesday and six received injuries in clashes with rebels in the separatist east, the army said, as fears grow that Russia is preparing to invade.

"One soldier was killed" as a result of shelling from separatist-held areas in the Lugansk region, military spokesman Pavlo Kovalchuk told AFP.

