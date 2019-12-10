Ukraine summit pledges ceasefire, new withdrawal of forces

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2019 ) :A landmark summit in Paris on ending the war in the east of Ukraine agreed to implement a full ceasefire and proceed with a new withdrawal of forces from conflict zones by March 2020.

"The sides commit to a full and comprehensive implementation of the ceasefire, strengthened by the implementation of all necessary ceasefire support measures, before the end of the year 2019," said the final communique after the first meeting between Russian leader Vladimir Putin and Ukranian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky.

It added that three additional disengagement areas should be agreed in east Ukraine, "with the aim of disengaging forces and equipment by the end of March 2020."