Ukraine targets oligarch, ex-minister in graft clampdown

Kyiv, Ukraine, Feb 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2023 ) :Ukraine expanded a clampdown on corruption on Wednesday, launching coordinated searches of residences linked to a divisive oligarch and former interior minister as well as tax offices in the capital.

The searches came ahead of a key summit with the EU and appeared to be part of a push by Kyiv to reassure key military and financial donors in European capitals and Washington that Ukraine is tackling systemic graft.

"We are carrying out the task set by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and simultaneously delivering a global blow to the internal enemy," announced Vasyl Maliuk, the head of Ukraine's security service, the SBU.

"Every criminal who has the audacity to harm Ukraine, especially in the conditions of war, must clearly understand that we will put handcuffs on him." The searches have targeted influential billionaire Igor Kolomoisky and former interior minister Arsen Avakov, said the head of Zelensky's party David Arakhamia.

Law enforcement also raided tax offices in the capital and senior customs officials were fired, Arakhamia said.

Ukraine for years has suffered endemic graft but efforts to stamp out corruption have been overshadowed by Moscow's invasion last February.

Ukraine has now launched a new push to clean up its image to appease Western backers.

In the biggest political shakeup since the launch of Moscow's assault on Ukraine, authorities last week fired around a dozen senior figures, including defence officials and a top aide to the president's office.

The raids on Wednesday came two days before Zelensky was expected to host a summit with the European Union, which has urged reforms to facilitate deeper integration.

Investigators from the SBU released images of a search from the home of Kolomoisky who was barred from entering the United States over allegations of corruption and undermining democracy.