Ukraine team headed to conflict talks with Russia: Kyiv

Kyiv, March 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2022 ) :A Ukrainian delegation said Thursday it was en route for a second round of ceasefire talks with Russia on the Belarus-Poland border on the day Ukraine lost its first major city to Russian forces.

"On our way to negotiations with the Russian Federation. Already in helicopters," presidential advisor Mykhailo Podolyak said on Twitter, posting a photo of himself with lawmaker David Arakhamia in what appears to be a helicopter cabin.