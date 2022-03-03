UrduPoint.com

Ukraine Team Says Headed To Talks With Russia

Muhammad Irfan Published March 03, 2022 | 06:20 PM

Kyiv, March 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2022 ) :A Ukrainian delegation said Thursday it was en route for a second round of ceasefire talks with Russia on the day Ukraine lost its first major city to Russian forces.

"On our way to negotiations with the Russian Federation. Already in helicopters," presidential advisor Mykhailo Podolyak said on Twitter.

Podolyak posted a photo of himself with lawmaker David Arakhamia dressed in military uniform in what appears to be a helicopter cabin.

Arakhamia said on Facebook that Ukraine wants to negotiate humanitarian corridors with Russia.

"We start in two hours," he wrote at around 1200 GMT.

Russia's delegation -- led by President Vladimir Putin's aide Vladmir Medinsky -- said its proposals have to do with "military-technical, humanitarian-international and political" aspects.

