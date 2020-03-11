UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ukraine To Close Schools, Halt Italy Flights Over Virus

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 11th March 2020 | 11:40 PM

Ukraine to close schools, halt Italy flights over virus

Kiev, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2020 ) :Ukraine said Wednesday it will close schools, kindergartens and universities and suspend flights to Italy as part of measures to stem the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The government said in a statement it was also banning all public events with more than 200 participants, including sports events.

The measures will take effect from Thursday and will last at least three weeks.

Ukraine's new Prime Minister Denys Shmygal, in office since last week, told journalists flights were banned to and from Italy, the European country most affected by the virus.

"Today there was actually a decision and the airlines have already started implementing it," Shmygal said, adding the measure could be extended to other countries.

Ukraine's two carriers said they had already cut a number of flights to Italian cities due to the virus outbreak.

Ukraine has so far announced just one confirmed case of COVID-19, but there is widespread concern as many Ukrainians work in European countries hit by the disease.

Shmygal also said Ukraine will close most of its border crossings. The country shares borders with European Union countries including Poland and Slovakia.

"We want to protect Ukrainians as much as possible and to get through this period as easily as possible," he told reporters.

Vitaly Klitschko, mayor of the capital Kiev, separately announced the closure of entertainment venues such as cinemas from Thursday until the end of March to prevent the spread of the virus.

"Even though not a single case of the coronavirus has been registered in Kiev, we have decided not to wait and protect the residents of the city," Klitschko said.

Ukraine also banned the export of facemasks, surgical gloves and protective suits and glasses until June 1 to prevent shortages.

Ukraine's only confirmed coronavirus patient is a resident of the southwestern city of Chernivtsi who had recently travelled to Italy.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Sports Ukraine European Union Chernivtsi Kiev Italy Poland Slovakia March June Border All From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

MoFAIC updates foreign diplomatic community on UAE ..

14 minutes ago

FCSA participates in 51st session of UNSD in New Y ..

14 minutes ago

UN Torture Prevention Body Says Suspends Visit to ..

23 minutes ago

Russia to Suspend Visas for Italian Citizens Start ..

26 minutes ago

Large Gatherings Prohibited in Seattle Area Due to ..

26 minutes ago

PML-N leadership champion of corruption: Usman Dar ..

26 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.