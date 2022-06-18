UrduPoint.com

Ukraine To Fight Decision To Stop It Hosting Next Eurovision

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 18, 2022 | 01:40 AM

Ukraine to fight decision to stop it hosting next Eurovision

Kyiv, Ukraine, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2022 ) :Ukraine on Friday condemned the European Broadcasting Union's decision to strip it of the right to host next year's Eurovision song contest on security grounds after Russia's invasion.

"We will demand to change this decision, because we believe that we will be able to fulfil all the commitments... We demand additional negotiations on hosting Eurovision-2023 in Ukraine," Ukrainian Culture Minister Oleksandr Tkachenko said in a statement.

Earlier Friday the EBU in Geneva said that given the current circumstances in war-torn Ukraine "the security and operational guarantees required for a broadcaster to host, organise and produce the Eurovision Song Contest... cannot be fulfilled" in Ukraine.

Instead Britain, whose singer was runner-up in this year's contest, is being considered as a possible replacement host.

Ukraine's Kalush Orchestra last month won the world's biggest live music event, and according to tradition, the country should host next year's competition.

But the EBU said "given the ongoing war" since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February, that would not be possible.

The authorities in Kyiv said the EBU had got it all wrong.

"Ukraine does not agree with the nature of the decision taken by the European Broadcasting Union," Tkachenko added, assuring that his country had "fulfilled all the conditions" and "provided answers and guarantees on safety standards" for the contest.

Kalush Orchestra won the Eurovision Song Contest final which took place in Turin, Italy thanks to the votes from national panels of judges and the general public.

The result had been widely tipped with European audiences demonstrating their solidarity with Ukraine in the face of Russia's invasion.

Related Topics

World Music Ukraine Russia Turin Geneva Italy February Event All From

Recent Stories

Govt allocates Rs 105 billion for construction of ..

Govt allocates Rs 105 billion for construction of dams: Khursheed Shah

1 hour ago
 Completion of FATF action plans by Pakistan great ..

Completion of FATF action plans by Pakistan great achievement: COAS

1 hour ago
 Amazon killers acted alone: Brazil police

Amazon killers acted alone: Brazil police

1 hour ago
 EU backs Ukraine's 'European dream' as Russia cuts ..

EU backs Ukraine's 'European dream' as Russia cuts gas supplies

1 hour ago
 Jean-Louis Trintignant: five of his best films

Jean-Louis Trintignant: five of his best films

1 hour ago
 Kyrgios into Halle semi-finals despite 'love-hate' ..

Kyrgios into Halle semi-finals despite 'love-hate' tennis relationship

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.