UrduPoint.com

Ukraine To Limit Moscow-linked Religious Groups: Zelensky

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 02, 2022 | 12:00 PM

Ukraine to limit Moscow-linked religious groups: Zelensky

Kyiv, Ukraine, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2022 ) :Ukraine will move to impose limitations on religious organisations in the country which have links to Russia, President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his nightly address on Thursday.

"The National Security and Defence Council has instructed the government to propose to (parliament) a bill on proscribing activities in Ukraine by religious organisations affiliated with centres of influence in Russia," Zelensky said.

"National security officials should intensify measures to identify and counteract the subversive activities of the Russian special services in the religious space in Ukraine.

" Ukraine had been under Moscow's spiritual leadership since at least the 17th century, but part of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church broke with Moscow in 2019 over Russia's annexation of Crimea and support for separatists in Donbas.

In May, the war caused the Moscow-backed branch of Ukraine's Orthodox Church to sever ties with Russia, in a historic move against the Russian spiritual authorities.

Patriarch Kirill, the leader of Russia's Orthodox Church, made headlines in October when he said Russian President Vladimir Putin's rule had been mandated by God as he wished the Russian leader a happy 70th birthday.

Related Topics

Century Ukraine Moscow Russia Parliament Vladimir Putin May October 2019 God Church Government

Recent Stories

Pak Vs Eng: Naseem Shah makes good start by early ..

Pak Vs Eng: Naseem Shah makes good start by early delivery

9 minutes ago
 PCB joins hands with UNAID to spread awareness abo ..

PCB joins hands with UNAID to spread awareness about HIV Aids

28 minutes ago
 Zardari says there is huge gap now in relationship ..

Zardari says there is huge gap now in relationships with Ch Pervaiz Elahi

43 minutes ago
 SC reinstates CCPO Lahore Ghulam Mahmood Dogar

SC reinstates CCPO Lahore Ghulam Mahmood Dogar

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 December 2022

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 2nd December 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 2nd December 2022

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.