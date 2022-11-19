Ukraine to reduce planting areas under winter grains by 20-30 pct

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KIEV, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2022 ) :Ukraine will reduce the planting areas under the winter grains by 20 percent to 30 percent this year due to the challenges caused by the Russia-Ukraine conflict, the Ukrinform news agency reported Friday, citing Agrarian Policy and food Minister Mykola Solsky.

Among the main challenges for the Ukrainian farmers during the autumn sowing campaign, Solsky listed limited access to loans, high fuel prices, logistics issues and problems with finding buyers.

The continuation of the conflict threatens to reduce grain production in Ukraine, Solsky emphasized. According to the minister, the country's grain and oil seeds harvest this year will not exceed 65 to 67 million tons.

In 2021, Ukraine harvested a record yield of winter and spring crops, which include grain, legumes and oil seeds, totaling more than 106 million tons. Last year, the planting areas under the winter crops in Ukraine stood at 8.87 million hectares.