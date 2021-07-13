UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ukraine To Remain Gas Transit Country After Nord Stream 2: Merkel

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 13th July 2021 | 12:00 AM

Ukraine to remain gas transit country after Nord Stream 2: Merkel

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2021 ) :German Chancellor Angela Merkel insisted on Monday that natural gas transit through Ukraine would continue even after the controversial Nord Stream 2 pipeline linking the country with Russia is completed.

"Ukraine is and will remain a transit country even once Nord Stream 2 is completed," Merkel told a Berlin press conference alongside Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

"There are big worries about this on the Ukrainian side and we take those seriously," she said, adding that Germany would do "everything we can" to guarantee the key revenue source for Ukraine.

The nearly finished 10-billion-euro ($12-billion) pipeline is set to double Russian gas supplies to Germany, Europe's largest economy.

But the project is fiercely opposed by the United States and several European countries which argue that it will increase energy dependence on Russia and Moscow's geopolitical clout.

The pipeline bypasses Ukraine's gas infrastructure, depriving the nation of around a billion Euros annually in transit fees and, Kiev fears, removing a key check on potential Russian aggression in the region.

Speaking in Berlin, Zelensky reiterated that Nord Stream 2 posed "a potential security threat to Ukraine and the region".

To soothe tensions, Germany has helped broker a deal that will see Russia's Gazprom pay transit fees to Ukraine until end-2024, regardless of whether it actually uses Ukrainian pipelines.

Germany has repeatedly said it stands ready to play middleman in discussions to ensure Kiev keeps receiving the fees beyond that date.

Merkel said Germany would strive to keep Russian gas flowing through Ukraine "in the future".

"That's what we promised Ukraine," she said, "and I keep my promises and I think any future German chancellor will as well".

The veteran German leader, who is bowing out at September's general election after 16 years in power, will travel to Washington this week for talks with US President Joe Biden in which Nord Stream 2 is expected to feature heavily.

Despite strong criticism of the pipeline, Biden in May waived key sanctions on Nord Stream 2 after concluding that it was too late to stop the project and it was better to seek cooperation with Germany.

US officials have previously voiced hope that Germany will agree to outline automatic retaliatory steps that would be triggered if Russia steps up pressure on Ukraine.

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia Europe Washington German Germany Berlin Nord Kiev United States Angela Merkel May September Gas Billion Election 2018

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid, Mohamed bin Zayed discuss mat ..

1 hour ago

FM Qureshi, Tajik counterpart review bilateral tie ..

24 minutes ago

US Reviewing Request to Send Troops to Haiti, Has ..

24 minutes ago

Flu vaccine protects against severe effects of Cov ..

25 minutes ago

Greece orders mandatory jabs for all health care w ..

25 minutes ago

US Has Every Indication Protests in Cuba 'Spontane ..

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.