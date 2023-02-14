UrduPoint.com

Ukraine Troops Train On Leopard Tanks In Poland

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 14, 2023 | 02:10 AM

Ukraine troops train on Leopard tanks in Poland

Swietoszow, Poland, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2023 ) :Ukrainian soldiers, who arrived at a Polish military base straight from the frontline, on Monday praised the Leopard battle tanks whose ins and outs they have been learning under the watchful eye of allied instructors.

"As of today, I can say that the machine is very high quality, very good," Ukrainian army major Vadym Khodak told reporters attending the training showcase in the southwestern village of Swietoszow.

"And what I like is that our soldiers like it very much," he added of the 105 Ukrainian troops who have been learning from Polish, Canadian and Norwegian instructors.

Germany recently gave the green light for the modern German-made tanks to be sent to Ukraine after a tireless campaign by Kyiv and other countries.

Last week, German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius said Berlin and its allies aim to deliver a first battalion of tanks by April, and others would follow later this year and next.

- 'Experienced tank drivers' - Khodak said the tanks would be "a great support for our army." "And I hope that when we come to the frontline with this equipment, it will save a lot of lives of our soldiers and bring us closer to victory," he added.

Attending the showcase in Swietoszow, Polish President Andrzej Duda hailed the Ukrainian troops who have been battling Russia's invasion for the past year.

"These are very experienced tank drivers, who arrived here straight from the front" in Ukraine, he said.

"Just by looking at their faces, you can see that these men have lived through horrible things but are absolutely determined to defend their homeland," Duda added.

Some of the soldiers climbed aboard their future tanks during the demonstration, though up to now they have been practicing on simulators and learning theory.

- Twelve hours a day - The training normally lasts two months but Ukraine's troops are getting a more intensive version -- the same content and number of hours but in just one month.

They train "around 10 to 12 hours a day, from Monday to Saturday," Polish instructor Krzysztof Sieradzki told reporters.

He said 21 four-man teams are attending the current training. Add to that technical personnel and you get a total of 105 soldiers getting acquainted with the tanks provided by Poland and Canada.

"The Ukrainian soldiers are dazzled by the simplicity of the build and the ergonomics of the crew compartments," Sieradzki said.

"There's no need for us to motivate them. If anything, we have to put the brakes on their enthusiasm," he added.

The major challenge ahead is to locate spare parts for the tanks, according to Polish Defence Minister Mariusz Blaszczak.

He said he hopes to bring up the issue with Pistorius at talks in Brussels on Tuesday.

Related Topics

Defence Minister Army Ukraine Russia Canada German Brussels Berlin Same Poland Tank April From

Recent Stories

World Radio Day celebrates a â€˜unique instrument ..

World Radio Day celebrates a â€˜unique instrument of peaceâ€™

20 seconds ago
 EIB backs US$150 million Middle East venture capit ..

EIB backs US$150 million Middle East venture capital initiative and create 8,000 ..

28 seconds ago
 To address challenges, manage crises, and diversif ..

To address challenges, manage crises, and diversify economies, the world needs t ..

31 minutes ago
 UAE has adopted excellence and quality as a way of ..

UAE has adopted excellence and quality as a way of life in all government sector ..

1 hour ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid meets with the President of Pa ..

Mohammed bin Rashid meets with the President of Paraguay on the sidelines of the ..

2 hours ago
 NBQ announces financial performance for 2022

NBQ announces financial performance for 2022

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.