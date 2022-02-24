Ukraine under attack along Russia, Belarus borders: border guards

(@FahadShabbir)

Kyiv, Ukraine, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2022 ) :Ukraine is coming under artillery attack along its northern border with Russia and Belarus, the border guard service said on Thursday, adding that Ukrainian forces were returning fire.

The statement was issued as a Ukrainian interior ministry official reported the Ukrainian government-held town of Shchastya had fallen to Russian-backed eastern insurgents.