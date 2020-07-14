Ukraine unsure Iranian 'human error' led to downed airliner

(@FahadShabbir)

Kiev, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2020 ) :Ukraine said on Tuesday it was too early to conclude that a Kiev-bound passenger plane was shot down by Iran in January because of human error as Tehran has claimed.

Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752 was hit by two missiles and crashed shortly after taking off from Tehran's main airport on January 8 amid heightened US-Iran tensions.

Iran admitted several days later that it accidentally shot down the plane, killing all 176 people on board.