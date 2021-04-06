UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ukraine Urges NATO To Send 'real Signal' To Russia

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Tue 06th April 2021 | 03:40 PM

Ukraine urges NATO to send 'real signal' to Russia

Kiev, April 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2021 ) :Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday urged NATO to speed up his country's membership plan, saying a signal needed to be sent to Russia as tensions rise between the neighbours.

In a tweet to NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg after the two spoke by phone, Zelensky said Kiev was committed to defence reforms requested by the alliance to agree a Membership Action Plan (MAP) for Ukraine.

"But reforms alone will not stop Russia," Zelensky said. "NATO is the only way to end the war in Donbas. Ukraine's MAP will be a real signal for Russia."

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine Russia Kiev Alliance

Recent Stories

Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi to host Virtual Open ..

29 minutes ago

Pakistan expresses solidarity with Jordan

29 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,988 new COVID-19 cases, 2,138 reco ..

29 minutes ago

UAE Chambers Chairman, Ambassador of Greece discus ..

44 minutes ago

Pakistan U19 team to leave for Bangladesh on 17 Ap ..

59 minutes ago

GEFCO UAE and DP World, UAE Region partner for car ..

59 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.