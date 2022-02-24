Ukraine urges Russia, UN 'to stop the war'

United Nations, United States, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2022 ) :Ukraine's ambassador to the United Nations implored the Security Council, chaired by Russia, to "do everything possible to stop the war" against his country.

"It is the responsibility of these bodies to stop the war," Sergiy Kyslytsya told a late-night meeting of the 15-member council which began shortly after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a military operation in Ukraine.

Kyslytsya urged Russia's UN ambassador Vassily Nebenzia, which currently holds the rotating presidency of the council, to "call Putin, call (Foreign Minister Sergey) Lavrov to stop (the) aggression."