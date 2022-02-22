UrduPoint.com

Ukraine Urges 'tough Sanctions' After Putin Orders Troops Into Rebel Regions

Muhammad Irfan Published February 22, 2022 | 02:50 PM

Ukraine urges 'tough sanctions' after Putin orders troops into rebel regions

Kyiv, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2022 ) :Ukraine on Tuesday urged its Western allies to hit Russia with "tough sanctions" after President Vladimir Putin recognised two breakaway regions as independent and ordered in his troops.

Putin's move -- which came with tens of thousands of Russian soldiers on Ukraine's borders and fears of an all-out invasion -- was quickly and widely condemned by Kyiv's allies in the West.

The United States, Britain and the European Union all moved to announce new economic sanctions within hours, as European and Russian stocks tumbled and oil prices surged over news of the recognition.

Russian troops were meanwhile believed to be deploying into Donetsk and Lugansk in eastern Ukraine, after Putin issued decrees ordering his army to assume "peacekeeping" functions in the separatist territories.

Western officials were not yet describing Putin's moves as an invasion, but the situation remained deeply strained after weeks of tensions and days of intense shellfire on the frontline dividing the separatists from Kyiv's forces.

In a statement issued during a visit to Washington, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said he was working with Kyiv's Western friends "to impose tough sanctions against the Russian Federation".

"Russia is trying to provoke Ukraine. Instead, Ukraine is showing wisdom and endurance to prevent an armed confrontation," he said.

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said the bloc would be adopting measures from Tuesday afternoon.

"Our response will be in the form of sanctions, whose extent the ministers will decide," Borrell told reporters in Paris.

The UK was also set to unveil a "first barrage" of sanctions against Russia Tuesday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson vowed.

"They will hit Russia very hard and there is a lot more that we are going to do in the event of an invasion," he told reporters.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Army Ukraine Russia Washington European Union Oil Visit Paris Vladimir Putin Donetsk United Kingdom United States Stocks Event All From

Recent Stories

Sheikh Rashid says no-trust-motion of opposition ..

Sheikh Rashid says no-trust-motion of opposition will face defeat

5 minutes ago
 COAS pays tribute to supreme sacrifices of martyrs

COAS pays tribute to supreme sacrifices of martyrs

1 hour ago
 Pakistan doesn't want to become part of any bloc: ..

Pakistan doesn't want to become part of any bloc: PM

2 hours ago
 Cummins, Warner to miss limited-overs matches duri ..

Cummins, Warner to miss limited-overs matches during Pakistan tour

2 hours ago
 ALookInside vivo’sTokyo Research and Development ..

ALookInside vivo’sTokyo Research and Development Center

2 hours ago
 Pre-order theNext-Level Power of realme 9i in Paki ..

Pre-order theNext-Level Power of realme 9i in Pakistan

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>