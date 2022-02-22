Ukraine urges 'tough sanctions' after Putin orders troops into rebel regions

Kyiv, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2022 ) :Ukraine on Tuesday urged its Western allies to hit Russia with "tough sanctions" after President Vladimir Putin recognised two breakaway regions as independent and ordered in his troops.

Putin's move -- which came with tens of thousands of Russian soldiers on Ukraine's borders and fears of an all-out invasion -- was quickly and widely condemned by Kyiv's allies in the West.

The United States, Britain and the European Union all moved to announce new economic sanctions within hours, as European and Russian stocks tumbled and oil prices surged over news of the recognition.

Russian troops were meanwhile believed to be deploying into Donetsk and Lugansk in eastern Ukraine, after Putin issued decrees ordering his army to assume "peacekeeping" functions in the separatist territories.

Western officials were not yet describing Putin's moves as an invasion, but the situation remained deeply strained after weeks of tensions and days of intense shellfire on the frontline dividing the separatists from Kyiv's forces.

In a statement issued during a visit to Washington, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said he was working with Kyiv's Western friends "to impose tough sanctions against the Russian Federation".

"Russia is trying to provoke Ukraine. Instead, Ukraine is showing wisdom and endurance to prevent an armed confrontation," he said.

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said the bloc would be adopting measures from Tuesday afternoon.

"Our response will be in the form of sanctions, whose extent the ministers will decide," Borrell told reporters in Paris.

The UK was also set to unveil a "first barrage" of sanctions against Russia Tuesday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson vowed.

"They will hit Russia very hard and there is a lot more that we are going to do in the event of an invasion," he told reporters.