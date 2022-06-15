Ukraine 'waiting for a decision' on more Western weapons

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Kyiv, Ukraine, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2022 ) :Ukraine said Wednesday it was outgunned and appealed to Western allies for greater military aid to fend off Russia's invasion ahead of a gathering of NATO officials in Belgium to discuss more supplies.

Presidential aide Mykhaylo Podolyak wrote on social media that Ukrainian soldiers asked when Western artillery was expected on the frontlines and added: "Brussels, we are waiting for a decision".

Podolyak said the ratio Russian to Ukrainian artillery along the frontline in some areas was 10 to 1.