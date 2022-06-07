Ukraine war already gets its own museum show

Kyiv, Ukraine, June 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2022 ) :The dust has hardly settled. Not long ago Russian troops were bearing down on Ukraine's capital -- now the story of this chapter of the invasion is already being told in a museum.

Even as the war rages elsewhere in the country, Ukrainians are flocking to a new exhibition in Kyiv displaying artefacts recovered after the Russian army was forced to withdraw from areas it occupied around the capital.

Missiles, food rations, helmets and other objects abandoned in the region north of Kyiv are being shown in an exhibition at a World War II museum -- known as the "Great Patriotic War" in Ukraine.

Glass cases display personal notes and the credit cards of Russian soldiers killed on the front line in a vital early record of the bloodshed.

Their passports reveal how young they were. A smashed Siberian licence plate proves some came from far away.

There are also jars of halal borscht soup supplied to Muslim Chechen fighers enlisted by their leader Ramzan Kadyrov, a fierce Vladimir Putin loyalist.

Curator Yuriy Savchuk said he wanted "to respond to Russian propaganda", adding that Moscow has set up its own show "on the so-called fascism that should be fought in Ukraine.

"You can see and touch the war with your fingertips here," he added.

"That's also the point: to shock people into realising what's going on." It might seem strange that Ukrainians should want a reminder of a war they are still living through. But not everyone in Ukraine witnessed the fighting first-hand -- and many want to understand what took place.

"It's actually really hard to look at this," said 26-year-old visitor Zoya Didok.

"It's a good thing I didn't live in one of those villages when the Russians were there."