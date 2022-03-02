UrduPoint.com

Ukraine War Brings Sweden, Finland Even Closer To NATO

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 02, 2022 | 12:20 AM

Ukraine war brings Sweden, Finland even closer to NATO

Stockholm, March 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2022 ) :The Russian invasion of Ukraine has upended the status quo in traditionally non-aligned Finland and Sweden, ushering in an "historic" surge in support for NATO, "exceptional" arms exports and defiance to Moscow's demands.

Stockholm and Helsinki have ruled out applying to join the NATO military alliance for the time being but the two countries have never been so close to taking the plunge, analysts say.

"Anything is possible at the moment and the signal from NATO countries is that a membership application can be processed in a very short time-span," said Zebulon Carlander, defence analyst with the Society and Defence organisation in Sweden.

"So I think it's very much a political decision that rests in the capitals -- Stockholm and Helsinki," he told AFP.

The two countries are officially non-aligned, although they have been NATO partners since the mid-1990s and ended their neutral stance at the end of the Cold War.

Finland's Prime Minister, Sanna Marin, said Tuesday that the mindset of citizens and politicians towards joining the alliance "is changing" following Russia's assault on Ukraine.

The NATO debate "is in full swing and will certainly intensify," Marin said, after party leaders met to consider how to respond to a public petition calling for a referendum on NATO membership.

But Marin cautioned against drawing conclusions at this stage.

The petition garnered the 50,000 signatures needed to refer the matter to the parliament in less than a week, and will be considered as part of a wider debate on the Ukraine crisis.

For the first time, a majority (53 percent) of Finns are in favour of joining NATO, according to a poll published Monday by public broadcaster Yle.

That is almost double the number a month ago, when Helsingin Sanomat newspaper put support at just 28 percent.

"(This is) a completely historic and exceptional result," Charly Salonius-Pasternak of the Finnish Institute of International Affairs told AFP.

Support for joining NATO is historically high in Sweden, too -- at 41 percent according to a poll by public broadcaster SVT last Friday.

Related Topics

NATO Prime Minister Exports Ukraine Moscow Russia Parliament Helsinki Stockholm Alliance Sweden Finland From

Recent Stories

UN calls on combatants to spare Ukraine civilians ..

UN calls on combatants to spare Ukraine civilians as conflict intensifies

1 hour ago
 US says Russian advance on Kyiv stalled

US says Russian advance on Kyiv stalled

1 hour ago
 'We must stop the aggressor as soon as possible,' ..

'We must stop the aggressor as soon as possible,' Zelensky tells Biden

1 hour ago
 Poland says will not send planes to Ukraine

Poland says will not send planes to Ukraine

1 hour ago
 Prime Minister given tremendous relief package for ..

Prime Minister given tremendous relief package for people: Ali Awan

1 hour ago
 France's shippng group CMA CGM suspends Russian de ..

France's shippng group CMA CGM suspends Russian deliveries

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>