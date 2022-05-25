UrduPoint.com

Ukraine War Pushes Brazil Toward Natural Fertilizers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 25, 2022 | 08:30 AM

Ukraine war pushes Brazil toward natural fertilizers

Rio de Janeiro, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2022 ) :Fearing Russia's invasion of Ukraine will disrupt its crucial supply of fertilizer imports, agricultural powerhouse Brazil is increasingly turning to natural alternatives.

Brazil, a top producer of soy, corn, cotton, sugarcane and coffee, is the world's fourth-biggest consumer of so-called "NPK" chemical fertilizers -- nitrogen-, phosphorus- and potassium-based.

It imports around 80 percent of its total supply -- and 25 percent of that from Russia, whose exports have now been targeted by Western sanctions over the Ukraine invasion.

That is causing farmers in the South American giant to turn to alternatives, including remineralizers, or "agrominerals" -- pulverized, nutrient-rich rocks that are spread on fields before planting.

Brazil, which authorized remineralizers for agricultural use in 2013, is the world leader in the technique, which is also used in the United States, Canada, India and France, among others.

"Brazil is a tropical country, and the rains tend to wash away soil nutrients. Rock powder rebuilds the soil and renews it," says Marcio Remedio, mineral resources director at the Brazilian Geological Service.

The technique also "allows plants' roots to develop better and capture the nutrients they need to grow," says Suzi Huff Theodoro, a geologist at the University of Brasilia.

"We have rocks with the right profile in various parts of the country, and the cost is significantly cheaper" than chemical fertilizers, she told AFP.

- Beyond chemicals - A study last year found around five percent of farmland in Brazil used remineralizers.

That figure looks set to jump this year: the country's 30 suppliers report they are seeing unprecedented demand, says Theodoro.

"Most of them have already sold their entire output for the year, to all kinds of farms -- from industrial to mid-sized to small and mostly ecologically minded," she says.

Farmer Rogerio Vian has almost stopped using chemical fertilizers altogether.

Vian, who runs a 1,000-hectare (nearly 2,500-acre) soy and corn farm in the central-western state of Goias, was an early adopter of alternative technologies.

He started out nine years ago making his own products from microorganisms found in native forests.

He pulverized them and applied them while planting to protect against parasites and help his crops absorb nutrients.

Now Vian, who founded the 700-member Association for Sustainable Agriculture (GAAS), is using remineralizers, too.

"I've cut my fertilizer and seed treatment costs by 50 percent, with no loss of productivity," he says.

"Brazil is a mega-biodiverse country, and that holds enormous potential in terms of tools and techniques for our work, which we're only just starting to discover." - 'Unstoppable change' - Brazil will still be using NPK fertilizers for the foreseeable future, but it could dramatically reduce its dependence on foreign suppliers, says researcher Jose Carlos Polidoro of the state-owned Brazilian Agricultural Research Corporation (Embrapa).

"Organic and organomineral fertilizers -- made with mining residue, organic agro-industrial residue and sewage sludge -- account for five percent of the Brazilian fertilizer market today," he says.

"But they have the potential to reduce our imports by 20 percent." Another fast-growing technique: treating crops with rhizobacteria, which draw nitrogen from the air and deliver it directly to plants, helping them grow -- and reducing the consumption of industrial nitrogen-based fertilizers.

Not that the farmers rapidly adopting these products have an easy row to hoe.

"Farmers are running into difficulty finding financing to invest more, and there's a shortage of technical assistance available," says Carlos Pitol, an agricultural consultant in the central-western state of Mato Grosso do Sul and a member of GAAS.

"But the change in the production system is growing, and it's unstoppable."

Related Topics

India Shortage World Exports Ukraine Russia Canada Agriculture France Mato Grosso Brasilia Brazil United States Market Cotton All From Top (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Rains

Recent Stories

Shooter in Texas Elementary School Incident in Cus ..

Shooter in Texas Elementary School Incident in Custody - Police Dept.

8 hours ago
 EU Pledges to Keep Supporting Ukraine Even If Cris ..

EU Pledges to Keep Supporting Ukraine Even If Crisis Lasts Years - Belgian Prime ..

8 hours ago
 Over Half of Americans Say US Economy Bigger Prior ..

Over Half of Americans Say US Economy Bigger Priority Than Anti-Russia Sanctions ..

8 hours ago
 IGP pays homage to Shaheed Constable Kamal Ahmed

IGP pays homage to Shaheed Constable Kamal Ahmed

8 hours ago
 Joint Russia-China Bomber Drills Show Their Partne ..

Joint Russia-China Bomber Drills Show Their Partnership 'Alive, Well' - State De ..

8 hours ago
 Directions issued to finalize security, allied arr ..

Directions issued to finalize security, allied arrangements for Long March

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.