Ukraine war set to dominate crucial NATO summit

Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2022 ) :The Ukraine war will take centre stage at a NATO summit in Madrid on Wednesday, while Finland and Sweden will be formally invited to join the alliance after Turkey dropped its opposition.

Four months after Russia invaded Ukraine, upending the European security landscape, more than 40 leaders will gather for what NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg called a "pivotal summit" for the alliance's future.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has been invited to participate and will speak twice via video link, as Kyiv pushes for accelerated weapons deliveries from its allies.

NATO countries, which have already committed billions of Dollars in military assistance to Kyiv, will agree a "comprehensive assistance package to Ukraine, to help them uphold the right for self-defence", said Stoltenberg.

"It is extremely important that we are ready to continue to provide support because Ukraine now faces brutality which we haven't seen in Europe since the Second World War." At the end of a G7 summit in Germany, French President Emmanuel Macron urged NATO allies to show they were united.

"The message that should come out of Madrid is a message of unity and strength for member countries, as well as for those that wish to join and whose applications we are supporting," he said.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will urge his NATO allies to boost their defence spending in response to Russia's invasion "to restore deterrence and ensure defence in the decade ahead", his office said.