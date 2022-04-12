UrduPoint.com

Ukraine War Set To Push Record US Inflation Even Higher

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 12, 2022 | 02:20 PM

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2022 ) :US government data will on Tuesday likely confirm what many Americans already suspected: prices continued to rise at record rates last month, continuing a phenomenon that began last year but which has been exacerbated by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The Labor Department's consumer price index (CPI) report for March will be the first to fully encompass the shock caused by the war in Ukraine and the Western sanctions against Moscow, and is almost certain to show a spike in prices for gasoline and other petroleum products.

"Russia's invasion of Ukraine has definitely added upside risks to US inflation through channels such as energy, food and also elevated risks of supply bottlenecks lingering for longer," Pooja Sriram of Barclays said.

Americans have been weathering steadily accelerating price increases that hit 7.9 percent over the 12 months to February, a rate not seen in four decades.

But as the Federal Reserve raises interest rates, some economists believe the report will also mark the peak of the inflation wave that began last year as the economy recovered from Covid-19 -- though it could be a while before consumers feel relief.

