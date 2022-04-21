UrduPoint.com

Ukraine War Steals The Show At Venice Art Biennale

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 21, 2022 | 04:10 PM

Ukraine war steals the show at Venice Art Biennale

Venice, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2022 ) :Pavlo Makov fled Russia's invasion with almost nothing but is proud to represent Ukraine at this year's Venice Biennale, which raises questions about the role of art at a time of war.

"I feel myself much more a citizen of Ukraine than an artist from this country," the 63-year-old told AFP ahead of the opening this weekend of one of the world's most prestigious art exhibitions.

He added: "I'm simply doing something that I have to do. It's like a duty." Back after a pandemic-induced break, the 59th edition of the Biennale has been overshadowed by the war in Ukraine.

Organisers banned Moscow's representatives in protest at the invasion, while Ukraine's national exhibit only made it here after being whisked out of Kyiv on the day Russian troops crossed the border.

Makov's installation comprises 78 light blue funnels mounted on a triangle through which water flows, slowing as it travels downwards to drip slowly into the collecting basin, echoing in the otherwise silent space.

He describes his work, "The Fountain of Exhaustion", as "a metaphor for contemporary life".

"I don't think art can change the world. But art can help us to survive," he said.

Makov sees as unavoidable Russia's exclusion from the Biennale, where 58 countries are represented in national pavilions showcasing 213 individual artists.

"The dialogue with Russian culture we have now has only one place, at the front," he said.

Related Topics

Protest World Ukraine Moscow Water Russia Venice Border From

Recent Stories

Meta introduces special designed Earth Day sticker ..

Meta introduces special designed Earth Day stickers and features across their pl ..

39 minutes ago
 Now save up to 25% at over 500 restaurants in Paki ..

Now save up to 25% at over 500 restaurants in Pakistan by using JazzCash in Rama ..

49 minutes ago
 Kremlin Surprised Zelenskyy Not Informed About Dra ..

Kremlin Surprised Zelenskyy Not Informed About Draft Document Sent by Russia

14 minutes ago
 Experts term better coordination,policy consistenc ..

Experts term better coordination,policy consistence imperative to economic growt ..

52 minutes ago
 Pakistan Red Crescent initiates Red talk session a ..

Pakistan Red Crescent initiates Red talk session at boys degree college Gilgit

52 minutes ago
 Youth puts house on fire over dispute

Youth puts house on fire over dispute

54 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.