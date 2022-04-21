Ukraine war steals the show at Venice Art Biennale

(@FahadShabbir)

Venice, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2022 ) :Pavlo Makov fled Russia's invasion with almost nothing but is proud to represent Ukraine at this year's Venice Biennale, which raises questions about the role of art at a time of war.

"I feel myself much more a citizen of Ukraine than an artist from this country," the 63-year-old told AFP ahead of the opening this weekend of one of the world's most prestigious art exhibitions.

He added: "I'm simply doing something that I have to do. It's like a duty." Back after a pandemic-induced break, the 59th edition of the Biennale has been overshadowed by the war in Ukraine.

Organisers banned Moscow's representatives in protest at the invasion, while Ukraine's national exhibit only made it here after being whisked out of Kyiv on the day Russian troops crossed the border.

Makov's installation comprises 78 light blue funnels mounted on a triangle through which water flows, slowing as it travels downwards to drip slowly into the collecting basin, echoing in the otherwise silent space.

He describes his work, "The Fountain of Exhaustion", as "a metaphor for contemporary life".

"I don't think art can change the world. But art can help us to survive," he said.

Makov sees as unavoidable Russia's exclusion from the Biennale, where 58 countries are represented in national pavilions showcasing 213 individual artists.

"The dialogue with Russian culture we have now has only one place, at the front," he said.