Ukraine War Surge 'deeply Troubling': New UN Rights Chief

Faizan Hashmi Published October 17, 2022 | 03:20 PM

Ukraine war surge 'deeply troubling': new UN rights chief

Geneva, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2022 ) :The new United Nations rights chief voiced alarm at the escalating conflict in Ukraine as he began his posting on Monday, insisting that civilians must be protected.

"Any escalation in warfare is deeply troubling to us, and it's happening in Ukraine," UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk told reporters in Geneva on his first day in the job.

"We have received reports from our colleagues on the ground about the drone attacks," said Turk, who is succeeding former Chilean president Michelle Bachelet at the helm of the UN rights office.

"It is absolutely important that civilian objects, civilians are not targeted", he said, warning that "this is very difficult in densely populated urban areas."

