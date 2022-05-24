Ukraine will be ready for World Cup play-off: Scotland boss Clarke

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2022 ) :Scotland manager Steve Clarke expects Ukraine to be focused in their World Cup play-off showdown despite the impact of the war in their homeland.

Clarke's side host Ukraine on June 1, in a rescheduled play-off semi-final which was due to be played in March before Russia's invasion of Ukraine led to a postponement.

Ukraine have been working at a training camp in Slovenia for several weeks and Clarke believes they will arrive in Glasgow determined to try to secure a place at the World Cup in Qatar later this year.

"We all understand and respect the position of the Ukrainian team," Clarke said on Monday. "Fortunately for them they've managed to get out of the country and get their players into a training camp.