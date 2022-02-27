Ukraine will not 'capitulate' at Russia talks: FM

Kyiv, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2022 ) :Ukraine's foreign minister said Sunday that Kyiv would not buckle at talks with Russia over its invasion, accusing President Vladimir Putin of seeking to increase "pressure" by ordering his nuclear forces on high alert.

"We will not surrender, we will not capitulate, we will not give up a single inch of our territory," Dmytro Kuleba said at a press conference broadcast online.