Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2023 ) :Ukraine's Western backers will meet for a second day on Wednesday looking to speed up deliveries of ammunition and arms to Kyiv, which is also demanding fighter jets.

After securing commitments for tanks, air defences and precision missiles, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has doubled down on his plea for Western aircraft.

But allies meeting at NATO headquarters in Brussels remained focused on ensuring his forces have the ammunition, armoured vehicles and air defences they need on the ground to push back renewed Russian offensives.

"We will provide the Ukrainians with the means to hold out and advance during the spring counter-offensive," said US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin. He mentioned artillery, anti-aircraft defences and armour, but not combat aircraft.

German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius said "the issue of air defence and the issue of ammunition resupply are much more important at the moment than the discussion about combat aircraft".

His Ukrainian counterpart Oleksiy Reznikov agreed that the priorities were to protect his country's skies, bolster promised tank supplies and ensure ammunition stocks.

"Tomorrow's program is just as busy," Reznikov said on Facebook on Tuesday evening. "We will devote more time to tanks." Ukraine's Western supporters -- spearheaded by the United States -- have already supplied billions of Dollars in arms to help Kyiv hold Moscow back.

"We see Russia introducing a number of new troops to the battlefield. Many of those troops are ill-trained and ill-equipped, and so their casualty rate has been really high," Austin said.

He said Ukraine was looking to turn the tide on the battlefield to gain momentum, and that he expected Kyiv's forces to launch their own counter-offensive in the spring.