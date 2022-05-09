UrduPoint.com

Ukraine's Azovstal Civilian Evacuees Reach Zaporizhzhia: AFP

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 09, 2022 | 01:10 AM

Ukraine's Azovstal civilian evacuees reach Zaporizhzhia: AFP

Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, May 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2022 ) :Eight buses carrying 174 civilians including 40 evacuated from Azovstal steelworks at the Black Sea port of Mariupol arrived in Ukrainian-controlled Zaporizhzhia Sunday, an AFP reporter witnessed.

The 40 were evacuated Saturday from the steelworks, where the last Ukrainian soldiers in the devastated city are holed up, surrounded by Russian troops.

"I'm relieved to confirm that we managed to bring 174 more people to safety from the hell of Mariupol today," Osnat Lubrani, the UN's humanitarian coordinator in Ukraine, tweeted.

"Our work is not yet done. I don't forget those who've been left behind," she added.

Earlier Sunday, the Ukrainian soldiers holding out at the steelworks, made it clear they would not surrender.

"We, all of the military personnel in the garrison of Mariupol, we have witnessed the war crimes performed by Russia, by the Russian army," said Ilya Samoilenko, an Azov regiment intelligence officer.

"We are witnesses. Surrender is not an option because Russia is not interested in our lives." Ukraine presidential aide, Mykhaylo Podolyak, said on social media Sunday that Kyiv "won't stop until we evacuate all our people" from Azovstal.

Late Saturday, Kyiv called on the aid agency Doctors Without Borders (MSF) to evacuate the last remaining soldiers there, many of whom are wounded.

The Azovstal steel mill is the last pocket of Ukrainian resistance in the devastated port city and its fate has taken on a symbolic value in the broader battle since Russia's invasion.

Related Topics

Army United Nations Ukraine Russia Social Media Mariupol Sunday All From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 May 2022

16 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 8th May 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 8th May 2022

16 hours ago
 Football: French Ligue 1 results

Football: French Ligue 1 results

1 day ago
 Marcos Jr on verge of historic win as Philippine p ..

Marcos Jr on verge of historic win as Philippine presidential campaign ends

1 day ago
 RugbyU: European Champions Cup results

RugbyU: European Champions Cup results

1 day ago
 No 'practical evidence' Russia plans to use tactic ..

No 'practical evidence' Russia plans to use tactical nukes: CIA

1 day ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.