Open Menu

Ukraine's Kyiv, Lviv Placed On Heritage 'in Danger' List: UNESCO

Umer Jamshaid Published September 16, 2023 | 12:08 AM

Ukraine's Kyiv, Lviv placed on heritage 'in danger' list: UNESCO

Paris, Sept 15 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2023 ) :The UN's cultural organisation on Friday placed World Heritage Sites in the Ukrainian cities of Kyiv and Lviv on its "in danger" list, saying they are at risk from the war sparked by Russia's invasion.

The decision, taken at UNESCO's annual world heritage committee meeting in Riyadh, is a step towards better protection of the historic sites, the UN's cultural organisation said.

Their inclusion on the List of World Heritage in Danger "also opens the door to additional financial and technical aid in order to implement new emergency measures", it said in a statement.

UNESCO said it had added Kyiv's Saint Sophia Cathedral and the medieval buildings of the city's Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra monastery site to the list "due to the threat of destruction the Russian offensive poses".

The decision had been taken because "optimal conditions are no longer met to fully guarantee the protection" of the sites "threatened by potential danger due to the war".

The two historic sites have "remained under permanent threat since the start of the invasion on February 24, 2022", the statement added.

Kyiv's Saint Sophia cathedral dates back to the 11th century and is one of the city's best-known landmarks.

Lviv, the western Ukrainian city near the Polish border, was founded in the late middle Ages and its historic centre was inscribed on the World Heritage List in 1998.

The move came after a January decision by UNESCO to add the centre of Ukraine's Black Sea port of Odesa to the World Heritage List.

In July, Odesa's city centre and an Orthodox cathedral were damaged in a Russian strike condemned by UNESCO.

Related Topics

Century World United Nations Ukraine Russia Threatened Riyadh SITE January February July Border Church From

Recent Stories

3rd Abu Dhabi Brain Conference discusses latest ad ..

3rd Abu Dhabi Brain Conference discusses latest advancements and research findin ..

26 minutes ago
 Man arrested for manslaughter over dog attack as U ..

Man arrested for manslaughter over dog attack as UK govt vows action

34 minutes ago
 HESCO disconnects power connection of GM SSGC offi ..

HESCO disconnects power connection of GM SSGC office for outstanding dues

35 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed Inaugurates Maritime Developments ..

Hamdan bin Zayed Inaugurates Maritime Developments at Sila and Al Fayiyi Island ..

41 minutes ago
 Ukraine's Kyiv, Lviv placed on heritage 'in danger ..

Ukraine's Kyiv, Lviv placed on heritage 'in danger' list: UNESCO

38 minutes ago
 Burkina expels French defence attache for 'subvers ..

Burkina expels French defence attache for 'subversive activities'

38 minutes ago
EU ends import bans on Ukraine grain

EU ends import bans on Ukraine grain

37 minutes ago
 Gwadar Off-Road Rally to be held from Oct 17-22

Gwadar Off-Road Rally to be held from Oct 17-22

37 minutes ago
 US auto workers strike, winning support from Biden ..

US auto workers strike, winning support from Biden

37 minutes ago
 PML-N to contest next elections to resolve poverty ..

PML-N to contest next elections to resolve poverty, economic issues: Talal

37 minutes ago
 Two Russians, one American rocket toward space sta ..

Two Russians, one American rocket toward space station

37 minutes ago
 NUST, S&P Global Pakistan strengthen linkages by s ..

NUST, S&P Global Pakistan strengthen linkages by signing MoU

53 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous