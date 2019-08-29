UrduPoint.com
Ukraine's New Parliament Set For Marathon First Session

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 29th August 2019 | 08:10 AM

Ukraine's new parliament set for marathon first session

Kiev, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2019 ) :Ukraine's new parliament will meet for the first time on Thursday, dominated by the party of ex-comedian President Volodymyr Zelensky who has an unprecedented chance to fulfil his political ambition of "breaking the system".

The 41-year-old won a landslide election in April and his young Servant of the People party gained an absolute majority in last month's snap parliamentary elections.

Zelensky's overwhelming success in the polls demonstrated the level of frustration in one of Europe's poorest countries with the old elites, seen as corrupt and inefficient.

Zelensky has already picked his prime minister, according to a source close to the presidency: Olexiy Goncharuk, a lawyer who is just 35 years old and currently oversees economic issues in the administration.

Lawmakers could confirm the nomination as early as Thursday, according to some Ukrainian media. One source told AFP however that the vote was more likely to happen next week.

Goncharuk was appointed to be part of Zelensky's administration at the end of May and previously headed the consultancy Better Regulation Delivery Office (BRDO) financed by the European Union to promote small and medium-sized businesses.

Among Zelensky's campaign promises is to put an end to the conflict with pro-Russian separatists in eastern Ukraine, fight corruption and launch economic reforms.

"I am not a politician," he said in April ahead of his election, "I am just a simple person who has come to break the system".

"I am the result of your mistakes and promises."

