(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PARIS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2023 ) :Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy paid a surprise visit Sunday to Paris, where he met with French President Emmanuel Macron.

In a joint statement following a three-hour meeting at the Elysee Palace, the two leaders condemned the Russia-Ukraine war.

Russia should immediately and unconditionally withdraw its forces from Ukraine, particularly the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, "of which the irresponsible seizure and militarization by Russian armed forces is posing a grave threat," they said.

The statement also underlined France's commitment to Ukraine's independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity.

"France will continue its political, financial, humanitarian and military support to Ukraine for as long as it takes – individually and through international cooperation within the European Union, NATO, the United Nations and in other formats," it said.