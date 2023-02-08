LONDON, Feb 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2023 ) :Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will visit UK on Wednesday and hold a meeting with British premier.

Aside from his meeting with Rishi Sunak, President Zelenskyy is also expected to deliver a speech in Parliament, BBC reported, citing Downing Street.

Zelenskyy's visit will be his first trip to the UK since the beginning of Moscow's war on Kyiv last year.

Downing Street also said British training of Ukrainian forces will be enhanced to cover jet pilots and marines.