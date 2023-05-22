UrduPoint.com

Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant Cut Off From Power Grid

Muhammad Irfan Published May 22, 2023 | 01:20 PM

Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant cut off from power grid

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2023 ) :Ukraine's occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant has been cut off from the power grid again, its Russian administrators and the Ukrainian atomic agency said on Monday, a potentially dangerous incident that has become more frequent due to shelling.

"Due to a high-tension line being cut, the plant lost its external electricity supply," the Russian administration wrote on Telegram, adding the causes of the outage were being investigated and that back-up diesel generators were keeping it working.

Ukraine's nuclear agency Energoatom accused Russia of carrying out an attack on Monday morning that caused the power cut, saying it was the seventh instance of the plant entering "blackout mode" since Moscow's troops took control in March 2022.

Energoatom said the generators had enough fuel reserves to last 10 days.

"If it is impossible to restore external power to the plant during this time, an accident with radiation consequences for the whole world may occur," it warned.

The governor of the Dnipro region said an overnight aerial attack had been reported, with four Russian missiles and 15 drones downed and at least eight civilians injured.

The last power cut at Zaporizhzhia, Europe's largest nuclear plant located in southeastern Ukraine, had been caused by another wave of Russian missile attacks, Energoatom said.

The external power supply was restored after a few hours on that occasion.

Zaporizhzhia used to supply around 20 percent of Ukraine's electricity and continued to function in the early months of Russia's offensive despite frequent shelling, before halting power production in September.

None of its six Soviet-era reactors has since generated electricity, but the facility remains connected to the Ukrainian power grid for its own needs, notably to cool the reactors.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Attack World Governor Electricity Ukraine Moscow Russia Europe Nuclear March May September From

Recent Stories

Unleashing the Power of Innovation in Out-of-Home ..

Unleashing the Power of Innovation in Out-of-Home Advertising-- GroupM and Kinet ..

35 minutes ago
 DEWA discusses collaboration with World Smart Sust ..

DEWA discusses collaboration with World Smart Sustainable Cities Organisation

1 hour ago
 LHC orders police to release PTI leader Shireen Ma ..

LHC orders police to release PTI leader Shireen Mazari

2 hours ago
 Attempts being made to impose ban PTI, claims Imra ..

Attempts being made to impose ban PTI, claims Imran Khan

2 hours ago
 Dubai Customs Seizes 330 Tons and 200 Samples in V ..

Dubai Customs Seizes 330 Tons and 200 Samples in Violation of CITES Convention

2 hours ago
 vivo V27e and Babar Azam: The Winning Partnership ..

Vivo V27e and Babar Azam: The Winning Partnership & Combination for a Smarter Ge ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.