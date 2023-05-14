UrduPoint.com

Ukraine's Zelensky Arrives In Germany For Visit

Faizan Hashmi Published May 14, 2023 | 12:10 PM

Ukraine's Zelensky arrives in Germany for visit

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2023 ) :Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced his arrival in Berlin for an official visit Sunday, having flown out of Rome after meetings with Pope Francis and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

"Already in Berlin," he wrote on Twitter. "Weapons. Powerful package. Air defense. Reconstruction. EU. NATO. Security." The German government is preparing a 2.7 billion-euro arms delivery for Ukraine, it announced on Saturday.

The package is expected to include 30 Leopard 1 tanks, armoured vehicles, drones, air defence systems, missiles and ammunition.

Zelensky's schedule for Germany has not yet been officially confirmed but, according to local media reports, he is expected to meet in the morning with Chancellor Olaf Scholz and German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier.

He may also head to the western German city of Aachen, which this year is awarding him and the Ukrainian people the Charlemagne prize -- an honour awarded for efforts to foster European unity.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki are due to attend the ceremony in Aachen.

