Kiev, Dec 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday called for direct negotiations with Russia to end an eight-year war with pro-Russian separatists in his country's east.

"We must tell the truth that we will not be able to end the war without direct talks with Russia," Zelensky said during an annual address to lawmakers.