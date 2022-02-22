(@FahadShabbir)

Kyiv, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2022 ) :Ukrainian leader President Volodymyr Zelensky said Monday he had convened his top military and security aides after senior Russian officials urged President Vladimir Putin to recognise two breakaway Ukrainian republics.

"Given the statements made at the meeting of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, I held urgent consultations with Emmanuel Macron and Olaf Scholz and convened the National Security and Defence Council," Zelensky tweeted.