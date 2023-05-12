Rome, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2023 ) :Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is expected in Rome on Saturday for talks with political leaders and possibly Pope Francis, in his first visit to Italy since Russia's invasion.

A spokesman for Italian President Sergio Mattarella confirmed to AFP he would meet Zelensky on Saturday, without providing any further details for security reasons.

A Vatican source told AFP earlier that a meeting between Zelensky and Pope Francis was also "possible", although this has not yet been confirmed.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, who visited Kyiv in February to emphasise her country's support for Ukraine, is also likely to meet the Ukrainian president during his trip.

Meloni hosted Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal in Rome last month, on the occasion of a conference on how Italian businesses could help rebuild the war-torn country.

It was not clear how long Zelensky would be in Rome, with speculation he is also planning a trip to Germany this weekend.

German media reported earlier this month that Zelensky will visit Berlin for talks with Chancellor Olaf Scholz and President Frank-Walter Steinmeier.

German officials have not confirmed the visit, but Berlin police have opened a probe after details of the possible trip attributed to the force appeared in the media.