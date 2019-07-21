UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ukraine's Zelensky Says 'priorities' Are Ending War, Corruption

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sun 21st July 2019 | 11:20 PM

Ukraine's Zelensky says 'priorities' are ending war, corruption

Kiev, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2019 ) :President Volodymyr Zelensky said ending the war in eastern Ukraine and tackling corruption were his main priorities after exit polls showed his party winning a record share of the vote in Sunday's parliamentary elections.

"Our main priorities -- and I repeat this for every Ukrainian -- are to end the war, return our prisoners and defeat the corruption that persists in Ukraine," the 41-year-old former comedian said at his party's election headquarters.

Related Topics

Election Corruption Ukraine Vote Sunday Share

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed, China&#039;s State Councillor ..

1 hour ago

UAE to host Economic, Investment and Trade Forum i ..

2 hours ago

GCAA implements Alcohol Testing Programme at all c ..

3 hours ago

EXCLUSIVE: ‘UAE to become a shining pearl along ..

4 hours ago

Chinese culture an integral part of global culture ..

4 hours ago

Net purchases of foreign investors reach AED1 bill ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.