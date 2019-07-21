Kiev, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2019 ) :President Volodymyr Zelensky said ending the war in eastern Ukraine and tackling corruption were his main priorities after exit polls showed his party winning a record share of the vote in Sunday's parliamentary elections.

"Our main priorities -- and I repeat this for every Ukrainian -- are to end the war, return our prisoners and defeat the corruption that persists in Ukraine," the 41-year-old former comedian said at his party's election headquarters.