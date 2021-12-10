Kiev, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2021 ) :Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelesky on Thursday thanked US President Joe Biden for his "strong support" in the face of Russian threats, as the West accuses Moscow of a troop build-up near Ukraine.

Zelensky thanked Biden for "consistent, firm and strong support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity" of Ukraine and "reaffirmed his unwavering commitment to finding ways to peace", the Ukrainian presidency said in a statement.